Ex-KDF officer charged with fraud, impersonation

Anthony Echesa at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with fraud and impersonation. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

An ex-Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer who allegedly conned two traders of cash while promising jobs for their kin in the army had been charged at Kibera law courts with fraud and impersonation.

Antoney Wanjinia Echesa was charged with obtaining Sh61, 000 from Mutesa Nzioka on diverse dates between April 5 and 27th this year in Kawangware, Nairobi with intent to defraud while pretending to be in a position to help him recruit his nephew into the KDF.

Echesa is also accused of conning businessman Cosmas Musyoki of 28, 380 in Kawangware, Nairobi on diverse dates between April 14th and 24th this year.

The suspect is also accused of impersonation after introducing himself as a KDF officer to the two complainants on April 5 in Kawangware.

Echesa had gone to Nzioka’s workshop and showed interest in a set of sofa sets.

He visited the next day and enquired about the prices and promised to buy once his loan matured.

He later allegedly introduced himself as a KDF officer and claimed to be in a position to help the complainants’ kin get jobs with the military.

He later requested for the cash as facilitation fee and was allegedly given the money in cash and via Mpesa.

Echesa denied the charges before resident magistrate Jackline Onjwang.

He was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh150, 000.

The case will be mentioned on June 21 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.