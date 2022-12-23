Ex-Kisii governor James Ongwae shortlisted for government job after dumping Raila

Kisii Governor James Ongwae together with Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o addresses journalists on February 18,2022 on postponment of their meeting that was to be held in Kisii next week.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Former Kisii governor James Ongwae has been shortlisted for a government job, weeks after he dumped Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Ongwae is among eight candidates eyeing Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) role.

Mr Ongwae who served for two teams as Kisii governor, was a staunch Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member.

Mr Odinga is the party leader.

That was until sometime in September when Mr Ongwae led a number of Gusii leaders including former Kisii woman representative Janet Ong’era and former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure in dumping Odinga.

The Gusii leaders made a statement at the time saying they are prepared to work with the government of the day.

Others shortlisted for the PSC job are former lawmakers Chris Wamalwa, Peter Mungai and Cornelly Serem, and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama.

The rest are former Matungu MP David Were, former Kwale County speaker Sammy Ruwa and Mr John Aruma Ekale.

The eight names were picked from 171 others who had made their applications.

Interviews will be conducted on Friday, December 30, 2022, and at the Mini Chamber, first floor, county hall, parliament buildings.

PSC will then recommend the best candidate for appointment to the Senate and the National Assembly.

Members of the public were also urged to submit any relevant information about the shortlisted candidates to the office of the Senate clerk for scrutiny before Thursday, December 29, 2022.

