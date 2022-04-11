Ex-lovers Makena Njeri, Michelle Ntalami spotted together

Actress Makena Njeri and former lover Michelle Ntalami appear to have patched up after a bitter past.

This after the duo was spotted together have a good time in Nairobi at the weekend.

The couple was seen at the Ngong Racecourse during singer Fire Boy’s concert on Saturday and a day later Makena, who starred in the local TV series Tahidi High, shared a video in a bathroom with Ntalami leaving fans surprised.

The appearances appear a kind of patch up four months after Ntalami, the Marini Naturals Chief Executive, announced they had parted ways.

In a series of posts on her social media, Ntalami cited infidelity as the reasons for the split and suggested she was open to dating men.

“We are no longer together because of serial infidelity on her part with multiple partners. Those I suspected and confirmed are two individuals; one a public figure, and the other a less known married woman, a health worker. Eventually, these individuals undoubtedly confirmed the above. I attach screenshots and my responses simply to alleviate denial,” she claimed.

Makena also opened up on their viral breakup, saying she watched friends and family face judgment because of their association with her.

“The burden of the blessing to be BOLD is that from time to time society uses the BOLD as scapegoats. This is what we (myself and my friends) are experiencing. Will it pass? Yes, because the truth always sets people free,” she explained.

Makena further cited a key requirement in any relationship which she deemed essential and which appeared to have been ignored by her former lover.