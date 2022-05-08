Ex-NTV journalist releases video to confirm she is not dead





Former NTV Uganda journalist Agnes Nandutu has had to release a short video to her fans to confirm she is still alive.

The journalist has been missing in circulation for the past few days, leading to reports on social media claims she’d suffered a freak accident at her home and rushed to a Kampala hospital for treatment.

JUST IN !

“Who are those spreading rumours that I am dead,? She posed in the 27-second video.

“Countrymen, those who love me, I’m very much alive. For those who are spreading the rumours, please can you let me enjoy my life as I serve this country?” She added with a smile as she sipped a cup of tea.

Nandutu became a popular figure in Kenyan circles while hosting the sattire show Point Blank on NTV Uganda, coupled with the way she prolonged the pronouncing of her name when signing out her reported stories.

She quit NTV to join politics in September 2020 and was elected the Women Representative for Bududa district on an Independent ticket.

The mother of seven was further rewarded after President Yoweri Museveni appointed her Minister for Karamoja affairs.

Her rise to Cabinet has been fulfilling and a mentorship lesson of sorts, having confessed sometime back that she, alongside her mother, worked as house helps in Nakuru and Nairobi in a bid to make ends meet.

“Conditions there (Nairobi) still weren’t good and my mum compelled me to return to Uganda. Upon my return, I was a very good and honest cook at Freedom restaurant in Bududa district before I became a bar maid” she revealed in a recent interview.

Dressed in blue blouse and matching kitenge, the smiling politician appeared okay in a video taken in her living room with audio of some live football match commentary in the background.