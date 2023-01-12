Ex-NTV journalist Salim Swaleh lands top job in Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi’s office





Former Nation Media Group journalist Salim Swaleh is the new Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The ex-NTV Swahili managing editor cum anchor will now be in charge of communications in the office of prime CS.

Prior to joining Mudavadi’s press team, Swale resigned from NTV in October after being named the ICT, e-Government, and public communication Chief Officer for Nakuru County.

Swaleh’s responsibility will involve establishing and driving a multi-channel communications strategy, preparing and managing all communications material, developing a brand voice and maintaining brand integrity across all platforms.

Other responsibilities include managing media relations and developing contacts with media houses and influencers.

The veteran news anchor, who initially worked with Citizen TV, joined NTV in 2018.

Swaleh was born and bred in Nakuru’s Bondeni informal settlement area.

Several media personalities have left their news desks to take up government jobs.

Among them is Kennedy Muriithi who was a senior political affairs reporter at NTV and has since become a political advisor to Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki.

President William Ruto also recently appointed former KTN Television news anchor Michael Gitonga as Secretary of State Functions

Others include former Citizen TV anchor Hussein Mohamed, who even though had left the studios in 2019, returned to the limelight last year to join William Ruto’s campaign trail.

After President William Ruto was elected president in the August General Election, Mohamed was appointed as the State House Spokesperson.

Nicky Gitonga, who worked as the Kwale County correspondent for Citizen TV, left the screens after the August polls for a stint at the Kwale County Government as the Director of Communications.

At the same time, former Ramogi FM journalist Charles Odhiambo joined Homa Bay County as the Chief of Staff in Governor Glady’s Wanga’s office.

The previous county and national governments also featured a number of journalists, top on the list being former Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena, who was the State House spokesperson under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

Former NTV journalist, Richard Chacha, was also Mombasa County’s Director of Communications under former Governor Hassan Joho, while ex-KTN reporter Carol Nderi was in the Nyeri County Government.

