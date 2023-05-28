Ex-Nyeri Town lawmaker Ngunjiri Wambugu ditches Uhuru for Gachagua

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu in this picture taken on March 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu appears to have switched his political affiliation from former president Uhuru Kenyatta to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Wambugu, who has been a loyal supporter of the former president’s Jubilee party for the past five years, was on May 28, 2023, among political leaders from Central Kenya captured shaking hands with the DP after a meeting at the the latter’s Nairobi office.

Also present at the function was Kanini Kega who leads a faction of the Jubilee party.

The other faction is led by Mr Kenyatta’s allies led by Jeremiah Kioni.

In a social media post after the reunion, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed his pleasure at reconnecting with his former colleagues.

He acknowledged the tensions that arose after the handshake between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in March 2018 even as he highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration.

“We were once the best of friends, but politics tore us apart after the handshake on March 9, 2018,” Gachagua shared.

Gachagua revealed the Jubilee party members had accepted the election of President William Samoei Ruto and pledged their support to his government.

Additionally, they distanced themselves from the Azimio La Umoja One demonstrations and any attempts to incite violence.

Gachagua assured his colleagues that President Ruto is committed to fostering national unity and embracing leaders from all backgrounds, including those who did not support his candidacy. He expressed his satisfaction with the restored friendship, emphasizing that unity is crucial, especially in the face of external challenges.

“I am thrilled that our friendship has been restored,” Gachagua remarked, highlighting the significance of unity among political allies. The reunion serves as a reminder that in the ever-changing landscape of politics, friendships can endure and transcend partisan divides.

Mr Wambugu has in a recent radio interview urged Mr Kenyatta to let go of Jubilee party and quit politics altogether.

“Their is not much he can do (on the political scene) after retiring from politics,” said Wambugu.

But Mr Kenyatta has insisted he is in politics for the loing haul, a decision he attributes to consistent insults and destruction of his property from President William Ruto and his allies.

