Ex-policeman Fredrick Leliman gets death penalty for Willie Kimani killings

From Left: Police informant Peter Ngugi Kamau and police officers Leonard Mwangi Maina, Sylvia Wanjiku Wanjohi, Stephen Cheburet Morogo and Fredrick ole Lelliman at the High Court in 2016. Sgt Leonard Mwangi was acquitted of the murders of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The High Court has sentenced former police officer Sergeant Fredrick Ole Leliman to death for the murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two others in 2016.

Justice Jesie Lessit said Leliman was the mastermind of the “sophisticated murder”. She further said that the murder was most foul with the meticulous planning and execution.

Police officers Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku were sentenced to 30 and 24 years in jail respectively. Police informer Peter Ngugi was jailed for 20 years. Cheburet, Leliman, Wanjiku and Ngugi were convicted on July 22, 2022.

Justice Jessie Lessit, now a judge of the Court of Appeal, found them guilty of killing rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on June 23, 2016.

The bodies of the three men were found stashed in gunny bags in Ol Donyo Sabuk, Machakos County, on July 1, 2016.

They had been dumped in River Athi and were found more than a week after the men were reported missing.