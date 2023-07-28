Ex-president Uhuru drives himself for Azimio interdenominational prayer service

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta among the guest who have arrived at SKM command Center ahead of the Interdenominational prayer service for victims of police brutality. PHOTO| WILFRED NYANGARESI

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta among the guest who have arrived at SKM command Center ahead of the Interdenominational prayer service for victims of police brutality. PHOTO| WILFRED NYANGARESI





Former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally drove himself to the Steven Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) command centre on Friday, July 28, to participate in the Azimio interdenominational prayer service.

He arrived at the centre around 11 am, joining other leaders in attending the prayer service organized by Azimio One Kenya Coalition.

In his retirement package, the former commander-in-chief is entitled to a staff of at least 30 members, including two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers, and up to six security guards.

However, despite all this, he has been spotted several times driving himself during his daily errands as a retired president.

Last year, a video of the former president emerged online after he was spotted driving himself in a grey ISUZU D-Max Double Cab.

He was wearing a dark-coloured cap and a dark grey jacket. Uhuru had several passengers riding with him in the car.

Uhuru was one of the top leaders attending the Azimio event together with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, among other leaders.

The coalition had indicated that the interdenominational requiem mass in honour of the slain and injured victims would be conducted at the De Paul Grounds in Karen, Nairobi, but switched the venue early Friday morning.

“Mass moved to SKM Center, Karen, from 9am due to circumstances beyond our control,” Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango said without indicating reasons for the change. The opposition prayer service was also a memorial service for their supporters who died during the anti-government protests.

The opposition, which called for the protests, has insisted that the deceased were arbitrarily shot at vital organs and delicate body parts like the abdomen, the spine, the chest and the head, despite being unarmed.

This is the first time he has publicly attended an event led by the Azimio team, which the government is accusing him of funding the maandamano.

On Monday, Uhuru lifted the lid on the genesis of his falling out with Dr William Ruto, the deputy who succeeded him after a hostile campaign last year.

Uhuru’s move comes after escalating tensions with President William Ruto following a recent government raid on his son Jomo’s home.

Uhuru’s presence at the memorial service for the victims of anti-government protests could cause further friction with Ruto.

The former head of state is the chairman of the Azimio Council, the opposition coalition’s highest decision-making body, which has been absent from key events in the past.

This is not the first time that Kenya’s only living former president has been spotted living his life after retiring from active politics.

