Ex-presidential candidate Wahiga Mwaure lands state job

Agano Party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga during presidential debates at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Former Presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga has been handed a State job in the latest round of appointments by President William Ruto.

Mwaure who was a presidential aspirant in the August 2022 polls under the Agano party, has been appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund for a period of three years.

In a gazette notice dated April 20, 2023, Environment CS Soipan Tuya said that Mwaure will work for a period of three years and is set to begin his role as the chairperson effective April 20, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 (3) of the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry appoints David Mwaure to be the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund,” the gazette notice read.

Mwaure was the first presidential candidate to concede defeat in last year’s general election.

In a press briefing then with his deputy presidential nominee, Ruth Mutua, Mwaure stated their dream to lead the nation is still valid.

“We wish to concede defeat in the presidential election with verification ongoing at the Bomas of Kenya. As we concede we wish to thank our family, campaign team… We call on the IEBC to be firm and announce the presidential election when the time comes.”

Mwaure said he had seen the figures displayed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) which were in favour of then-presidential candidate William Ruto and that he was in agreement with UDA’s manifesto.

“After deep discussions with our teams at Bomas, we have been following the ongoing process and indicate that the figures there are and have consistently and undoubtedly been in favour of William Ruto,” he said.

Mwaure said together with his running mate Ruth Mutua they will collaborate with Ruto and support him.

