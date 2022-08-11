Ex-star footballer Macdonald Mariga floored in Kibra race

McDonald Mariga takes selfies with NYS cohorts manning Kibra DC polling grounds during the Kibra by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | FILE

It’s second time unlucky for ex-football star Macdonald Mariga in his quest to join active politics.

Incidentally, the ex-Inter Milan midfielder was floored by his former high school teacher namely Peter Orero in an exciting race to become the next Kibra lawmaker in the August 2022 polls.

Orero, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate, was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, (IEBC) garnering 33, 008 votes.

“I will bring my knowledge, ability, and skills to serve the people of Kibra and to ensure their aspirations are met,” he said.

Mariga, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer, came home second with 20,049 votes.

Imran Okoth, the incumbent, was third with 18,901 votes.

Other candidates were Karanja Peris Wanjiru who garnered 944 votes, Noah Yusuf with 528, Malasen Hamida with 408, and Obayi Ochieng Erick at 203.

This is the second defeat in as many elections for Mariga, who statistically is the most successful footballer in Kenyan history.

He’s won the UEFA Champions League, Italian league, and Cup titles during his stint in Italy where he played under famed coach Jose Mourinho.

He made his political debut in 2019, vying for the Kibra seat in the 2019 elections following the death of Ken Okoth, Imran’s sibling on a Jubilee party ticket.