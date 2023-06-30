Exclusive: Avril – Why I had reservations about working with Diamond

Avril Nyambura at the red carpet event of the premiere of TV crime series Faithless. PHOTO| ELIZABETH NGIGI

Renowned singer Avril Nyambura has recently shared insights into her past relationship with Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz.

The connection between Avril and Diamond can be traced back to their collaboration in the music video for Diamond’s hit song Kwetu, where Avril appeared as a vixen.

In a candid interview with Nairobi News, during the launch of Faithless film, the mother of one revealed that she initially had reservations about being part of the video.

“Yes and no, we do speak once in a while. If I need something in Tanzania, I am much closer to the manager than I am to Diamond himself, but if an opportunity arises, I am like, can I talk to D?” Avril disclosed.

She further said Diamond had acknowledged her role in establishing his fan base in Kenya.

“Diamond actually says that I built his talent in terms of his Kenyan fans, and I take it with a lot of humility,” Avril said.

Despite her initial hesitation, Avril agreed to be in the video, driven by the influence of her video director, Lucas from Ogopa.

However, she expressed a desire for more significant collaborations in the future.

Avril highlighted her latest EP and her enjoyment of collaborating with younger artistes.

“I am currently finding myself working with a lot of younger artistes, which is so much fun,” she shared.

Avril mentioned names such as Brandy Maina and Wanjine, indicating her willingness to work with more emerging talents in the industry.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Avril is also set to be featured in an upcoming Showmax original film titled Faithless.

Reflecting on her unexpected venture into acting, Avril discovered her talent during a music pitch for the TV series Shuga.

Impressed by her potential, the director saw something in Avril that she herself had not yet realized.

“Many times you walk into a space, and people see what you had not seen in yourself,” she reflected.

As a celebrity, Avril acknowledged the challenges of proving herself in new and unfamiliar territories.

She expressed the need to embrace emerging trends and technologies that can enhance personal growth and career opportunities.

Avril emphasized her fearlessness in trying new things, attending auditions where people often question her presence.

“I don’t want to live a regretful life that I should have tried doing this,” she asserted.

