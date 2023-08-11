Exclusive: Babu Owino is like a brother to me, Gaucho

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on July 20, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

In the dynamic world of Kenyan politics, alliances are often forged in the heat of protest and the crucible of leadership challenges.

Prominent activist Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has recently opened up about the profound and unique connection he shares with none other than Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Despite being known for their shared involvement in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya anti-government protests, Gaucho has peeled back the layers to unveil a bond that transcends the boundaries of mere political camaraderie.

Gaucho, a vocal advocate for change and a familiar face in social justice circles took a moment to describe his relationship with Babu Owino as more than just a partnership, labeling him a brother-in-arms.

This sentiment is rooted in a shared journey that both Gaucho and Babu have taken, navigating the intricate terrain of Kenyan politics as young leaders.

“We both walked paths lined with obstacles during our formative years as leaders. Babu’s journey mirrors my own, and his experiences provide me with a wellspring of inspiration,” Gaucho shared during an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

The admiration Gaucho holds for Babu’s meteoric rise in the political arena is unmistakable. Highlighting Babu’s resilience in the face of adversity, Gaucho drew attention to striking parallels that thread through both of their political narratives.

“Babu’s ascent through the political ranks is a living testament to his unwavering determination and relentless perseverance. His journey resonates with mine on many levels. We both have had our encounters with the law – a shared thread that has woven a strong bond of empathy between us.”

Gaucho’s emphasis on these shared experiences provides a compelling perspective on Babu Owino’s journey to prominence.

Notably, Gaucho’s own trajectory mirrors that of his political counterpart, adding an intriguing layer to their relationship.

“Much like Babu Owino’s enduring association with the ODM Party, I too hold the esteemed position of being the president of Bunge la Umoja and share a life membership in the ODM party. Our joint affiliations underscore the organic synergy that fuels our partnership.”

Beyond the public eye, Gaucho and Babu Owino’s camaraderie has been evident, manifesting itself in their joint appearances during the Milimani Law Courts proceedings and their resolute addresses to the public after being released from custody.

Speaking earnestly about Babu Owino’s guiding influence, Gaucho articulated, “His outstretched hand of support has been instrumental. Together, we navigate the complexities of the political landscape with a shared sense of purpose.”

