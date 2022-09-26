Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Jacque Maribe’s hunt for a government job





Former prime-time TV news anchor Jacque Maribe is walking towards a senior government job in the Office of the Deputy President of Kenya.

According to a source who opted to remain anonymous, Ms Maribe has been lobbying to get the Director of Communications role; and has been the one controlling which media can have access to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Apparently, she has been the one organizing media interviews for the deputy president and handling what becomes public from his office.

Currently, the position remains vacant despite DP Gachagua inheriting some of the communication team members who served President William Ruto during his tenure as deputy president.

Taking to her Instagram stories on September 25, Jacque heartily received congratulatory messages from friends and followers, saying that all this was the work of God. She also quoted Isaiah 60:22 which says,

“The least one shall become a clan, and the smallest one a mighty nation; I am the Lord and in its time I will hasten it.”

She picked the “When the time is right” phrase of the verse as her main caption for celebrating the appointment.

Nairobi News contacted her on September 26, and she reiterated that God worked in mysterious ways to place her in a position to be considered for the job despite her fall from grace.

She also revealed that her faith remained strong because of being a pastor’s child her entire life; her mother is a Reverend.

Ms Maribe’s appointment comes after she turned to YouTube to hold interviews with newsmakers.

This was after resigning from her Citizen TV job in 2019 while at the peak of her career. She cited personal reasons as her reason for leaving.

Her resignation came in the wake of being charged alongside her ex-fiance, Joseph Jowie Irungu, for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Irungu was the main suspect and Maribe was accused of helping him cover up the murder.

At the same time, her role at Citizen TV changed when she was barred from reading prime-time news before she completely disappeared from the screens. Before her resignation, she had been relegated to being an editor.

This murder case and her bold, public support for Dennis Itumbi at a time he was also facing serious legal trouble for faking a letter that alleged the planning of the assassination of William Ruto while he was deputy president, contributed to the fall of Maribe and Citizen’s decision to distance the media house from her.

