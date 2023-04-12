Exclusive: Bunge la Mwananchi president Calinve Gaucho shares political ambition

Calvince Gaucho, the president of Bunge la Wananchi addressing the media at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on November 17, 2022. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO

The self-proclaimed Bunge la Mwananchi (people’s parliament) president Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has shared with Nairobi News his political plan in 2027.

“I am eying a higher post in 2027. It’s a Member of Parliament post,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

Gaucho, who has been instrumental in championing the Azimio protests in Nairobi aimed at lowering the cost of living, said that he is currently above the Member of County Assembly (MCA) post.

He however notes that he is still not sure which constituency he will vie for in 2027.

“I am not sure about the constituency yet. But what I know is that I will vie for a lawmaker post.”

When Nairobi News inquired about potentially competing against Lang’ata lawmaker Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, the vocal politician said that that is not yet established.

“Let me just say that I am not sure. But what I know is that I will be on the ballot in 2027,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

However, just as it is written in the Holy Bible in Proverbs 16:1 — “The preparations of the heart belong to man, but the answer of the tongue is from the LORD,” Gaucho acknowledges that plans are always prone to disruption.

“There are several challenges in a man’s life. You can have plans today but you might not fulfil them tomorrow. Life is so dynamic. So I will still say that if God wills, I will be there on the ballot.”

Gaucho also explained that it was still early to talk about the 2027 general elections.

“Ni mapema sana kuzungumzia masuala ya kureplace mtu (its early to talk about replacing someone).

However, he reveals that Azimio’s main concern right now is to ensure that all their demands are met by President Ruto.

“Right now, we are concerned about Raila Odinga. I am out of the picture for now but when the right time comes, we will see what will happen.”

Bunge la Wananchi was started as a social movement in the early 1990s during the one-party state.

Before Azimio la Umoja One Kenya began the nationwide demonstrations, Bunge la Wananchi acted as the ‘opposition’ voice in President William Ruto’s government.

Led by Gaucho, the movement has been keeping Ruto’s government in check to ensure they are fulfilling their promises.

After the opposition leader Raila Odinga actively began his work of checking the progress of the government, Gaucho has been in the front-line.

