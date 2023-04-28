EXCLUSIVE: Bunge la Mwananchi president discloses Azimio’s Tuesday plans

Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth Gaucho addressing Azimio la Umoja supporters at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi during a political rally on February 5, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

President of Bunge la Mwananchi (people’s parliament) president Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho, has disclosed the plans that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition are putting for Tuesday when the opposition coalition intends to hold street protest.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Gaucho said that Azimio la Umoja, led by Raila Odinga, will hold mega meetings on various locations in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Gaucho, who has been instrumental in championing the Azimio protests in Nairobi, said the coalition leaders will engage with the public in Central Park, Anniversary Towers, Jeevanjee Gardens and then head to Anniversary Towers.

“We are planning for a mega meeting on Tuesday. We will be back on the street,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

Recently, Gaucho sparked speculations over former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand in the Azimio protests after he was spotted in the company of the former head of state.

However, Gaucho has denied the claims saying Azimio demos are solely funded by starving Kenyans who have nothing in their pockets.

Gaucho spoke just hours after Mr Odinga arrived back into the country to a warm reception from his political allies and supporters.

On Wednesday, the coalition presented their notice of the planned demos to Nairobi’s Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station Mr Moses Mutayi.

The coalition had earlier announced it would resume the protests that had been suspended following the proposed bilateral talks between the coalition and President William Ruto’s government.

Former Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, said the coalition will be holding demos on Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue and Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

During past demos, Azimio la Umoja was unable to access Nairobi’s CBD occasioned heavy deployment of anti-riot police officers in the city center. It remains to be seen if the coalition will manage to do so in the fresh round of protests beginning Tuesday May 2, 2023.

