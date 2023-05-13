Exclusive: Bunge la Mwananchi president hits back at Jalang’o for ‘mocking’ Baba





Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has blasted Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o over the lawmaker’s remarks that those who lost in last year’s General Election should accept defeat.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Gaucho said Jalang’o statement was a thinly-veiled jibe at Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga who lost the presidential race to President William Ruto.

“I want to tell Jalang’o that whatever he said on Thursday (May 11, 2023) during a function attended by President Ruto at South C in Lang’ata Constituency was out of order. One thing that Jalang’o should remember is that if it were not for Raila, he probably would have not made it. So he should give full respect to Mr Odinga,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

He also warned the first-time Member of Parliament, who was elected to Parliament on an ODM ticket, to be careful with his remarks which he may one day live to regret.

This comes after the former radio presenter this week urged all political leaders who contested and lost in last year’s polls to eat humble pie and accept defeat.

“I contested against Nixon Korir in Lang’ata and he accepted that I defeated him. Those who were defeated should also accept and move on,” Jalang’o said.

There has been a simmering political feud between Jalang’o and Gaucho ever since the lawmaker started warming up to President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

Gaucho, who had been in the frontline during the Azimio la Umoja protests, is even on record for claiming that he is the acting MP of Lang’ata.

And while Jalang’o has repeatedly stated that he still respects Mr Odinga as his party leader, he has in recent months been gradually isolated and targeted by party loyalists for his move to embrace President Ruto.

