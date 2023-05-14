EXCLUSIVE: Bunge la Mwananchi President says Shakahola massacre has ‘exposed’ government





Bunge la Mwananchi president, Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho is now questioning the efficiency of Kenya Kwanza government following the dreadful Shakahola massacre.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Gaucho said that the government failed in its duties.

He also notes that failure to prevent the occurrence of such a horrible act shows that the government ‘slumbered’.

“Where was the government all these time when preacher Paul Mackenzie was starving his followers to death in the name of meeting their creator. This could not have happened if we had an active government,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

On the other hand, Gaucho who has been instrumental in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya anti-government demos which aims at lowering the cost of living among other issues said that the government should not be on preacher Ezekiel Odero’s neck.

“The government should stop hiding and riding on the back of pastor Ezekiel. Let it focus on preacher Mackenzie. He is the main suspect and not pastor Ezekiel,” Gaucho added.

He also condemned the act of the government to block the bank accounts of New Life International Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

“The government should stop sideshows. Let it focus on Mackenzie,” the vocal upcoming politician said, adding that the government is just trying to trouble Pastor Ezekiel just as Mohamed Rogo was troubled.

Mackenzie hit headlines in the country following his manipulating doctrines.

As at May 13, 2023, police exhumed 22 more bodies from the land linked to preacher Mackkenzie bringing the total number of exhumed bodies to 201.

Mackenzie is being investigated for crimes including aiding suicide, after allegedly convincing members of his Good News International Church to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus.

The cult leader and tens of suspects have been arrested amid investigations and a court case to establish what happened in Shakahola.

President William Ruto has repeatedly vowed that those responsbile for the deaths at Shakahola will be firmly dealt with.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has meanwhile referred to the Shakahola death incident as a ‘small matter’.

Also read: David Ndii still in Kenya despite claiming he would leave if Ruto won presidency

KANU leader Gideon Moi calls for a review of the Finance Bill