Exclusive: Bungle la Mwanachi president Gaucho’s ‘warning’ to Jalang’o





The self-proclaimed Bunge la Mwananchi (people’s parliament) president Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has exclusively explained his beef with Lang’ata lawmaker Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o to Nairobi News.

The vocal aspiring politician says he is neither a friend nor an enemy of Jalang’o.

“I cannot say we are friends and again I cannot say that we are enemies. But one thing I know is that you cannot be a friend to someone who has disowned your father (referring to ODM leader Raila Odinga),” said Gaucho.

Jalang’o, a first-term lawmaker, recently agreed to work with President William Ruto despite his election on an opposition ticket in the August 2022 polls.

The decision earned him an instant fallout with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Gaucho, who has been instrumental in championing the Azimio protests aimed at lowering the cost of living, explained that prior to Jalang’o’s visit to State House, they met at his Wapek restaurant.

“We met three weeks before he (Jalang’o) met Ruto. We talked for around 2 hours. I warned him about his decision but he never took me seriously. I told him that he would pay dearly for the decision and now you see what he has gone through,” Gaucha said.

Gaucho also revealed that since Jalang’o met President William Ruto on February 7, 2023, at State House Nairobi, they have not met or talked.

“There are some decisions that when one makes, they are forced to pay dearly. His statements after meeting Ruto also ruined everything.”

Jalang’o, alongside other Azimio MPs including Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda met with the President in a move that has been perceived as betrayal for Mr Odinga.

Although Jalang’o defended his move by claiming that the meeting was based on the development agenda for his constituents in Lang’ata, his action appeared to have cost him on the political front.

He was kicked out of Azimio’s Parliamentary Group meeting in Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County on February 9, 2023, in the presence of Mr. Odinga.

Following the visit, Mr Odinga asked his followers in the country to ignore the Nyanza leaders who met with President William Ruto at State House.

On several occasions, Jalang’o has been forced to defend his working relationship with President Ruto.

“For now, I’m happy with my party ODM. I’m happy in Azimio and content that does not change the fact that the president is a personal friend,” he explained.

He never appeared in any of the anti-government protests led by Mr Odinga.

Gaucho, meanwhile, has been touted as a future Lang’ata lawmaker.

