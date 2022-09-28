Exclusive: DJ Bonez’s ex-wife struggling to make ends meet – Source





DJ Bonez, who goes by David Pyper on Instagram, is believed to have possibly married his girlfriend of two years, KISS FM presenter Kamene Goro.

The duo spotted wedding rings on September 26 when they unveiled photos and videos of themselves vacationing in Diani, Kwale County.

According to a post by Kamene, the duo stayed at the Villa Raymond in Ukunda, Diani- a luxurious private rental coastal destination.

According to the Villa’s website, the accommodation rates are a whooping minimum of Sh 18,500 a night. The couple spent some real money on their vacation!

“Complete Private Villa from Ksh 18,500/night. The complete Villa to accommodate 4 Adults and 2 Children, fully serviced includes exclusive use of the Villa during your stay, free Wi-Fi, DSTV (with the family package); daily housekeeping; daily pool cleaning and gardener.

Warm water is provided via an electric heater. We also include a pick-up and drop-off from the local Ukunda Airport (Mombasa Moi International Airport can be arranged for a small supplement).

Throughout your stay, Anita (your host) is available to help with anything you may need.” The Villa explained their hefty charges.

Three days ago, he posted a photo of himself and a friend in white ‘wedding-like’ tuxedos while in the coastal region, captioning the photo, “show time”; further affirming the belief that he has been paying much more to be in Diani.

As their romance continued blossoming and reaching new heights, a source with close ties to Bonez’s former wife, Eva Mkala alias Sasha, reached out to Nairobi News on September 26, with a different portrayal of who DJ Bonez is beyond the fame and money.

“Sasha hustles to provide for herself and their two children. She has a juice-making/selling business from where she gets money to take care of the kids.

What DJ Bonez did was build a house for Sasha and the boys in the coastal region and then left. The two had been together for a long time before he left her,” said the source, who did not want to be named so as not to jeaopardise the relationship with Sasha.

The source further claimed that friends of Sasha’s were aggrieved by how Sasha and her children were struggling to make ends meet.

Following these revelations, Nairobi News reached out to Sasha on September 26 to confirm whether the allegations were true but she said that she was not ready to talk.

On September 28, Nairobi News also reached out to DJ Bonez with questions regarding these allegations and to confirm if indeed he and Kamene married, but when he heard that it was a journalist on the other end of the line, he quickly said “No thank you!” and immediately hung up the phone.

DJ Bonez is the Director at Spin Cycle Entertainment. The company has its own DJ unit, does corporate, clubs and family events as well as production of content for television, radio and social media.

Kamene Goro has been a promoter for this entertainment company for a long time now as she appears on posters advertising their upcoming events.

