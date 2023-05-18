Exclusive: DJ Fatxo addresses LGBTQ allegations and Jeff Mwathi’s death





Renowned Mugiithi artiste Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo, has broken his silence on viral allegations suggesting his involvement in the LGBTQ community.

These rumours gained momentum after he was linked to the untimely death of designer Jeff Mwathi, who tragically passed away on 22 February 2023 after a fatal fall from the 12th floor of Redwood Apartments in Kasarani, DJ Fatxo’s residence.

Also read: DJ Fatxo returns to church and promises music comeback

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, DJ Fatxo vehemently denied the allegations and expressed disbelief at the reports circulating that he had bribed the authorities.

“I did not expect to face further allegations after all the investigations that have been done. People are saying that I bribed influential people. How much money do they think I have? If I were financially able, would I be living in a rented house? I would have my own house,” he said.

The Mugiithi artiste shed light on an ongoing conflict within the music industry, clarifying that the fight was not about seeking justice for Jeff Mwathi as has been portrayed in the public eye.

“That is what hurts me the most. I have bled for Jeff more than some people you see online. The real battle is about talent and the divine gifts God has given us,” lamented DJ Fatxo.

In a heartfelt message, DJ Fatxo addressed Jeff Mwathi’s family, urging them to remember the love and care he gave to their late loved one.

He expressed regret that Jeff passed away shortly after spending time with them.

“I thought inviting him into my home was an act of pure love and care for a friend who lived far away. They should not rely solely on the narrative circulating online, but see the genuine affection I had for him,” he added.

Also read: ‘It has been hell’ DJ Fatxo explains life after link to Jeff Mwathi’s death

As for the allegations that he was a member of the LGBTQ community, DJ Fatxo vehemently denied any involvement.

He expressed disappointment that people who know the truth have remained silent while he has faced public scrutiny.

“Even their mothers know it’s not me. When allegations are made and everyone discusses your alleged association with the LGBTQ community, these people never come forward to clarify their position. But I can confirm to you that I am not a member, never have been and never will be,” he reiterated.

Throughout the extensive and meticulous investigation carried out by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DJ Fatxo revealed that he felt isolated, with only a handful of friends and family by his side.

As DJ Fatxo breaks his silence, the public awaits further developments surrounding the tragic death of Jeff Mwathi.

On Wednesday, lawyer Dancun Okach said the ODPP had recommended an inquest into Jeff Mwathi’s death.

Also read: ‘Give me some time…’ – Witness to Jeff Mwathi’s last moments speaks after link to DJ Fatxo emerges