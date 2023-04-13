EXCLUSIVE: Dr Ofweneke: Akothee paid me more than I asked for to MC her wedding

Wedding MC Dr Ofweneke dancing with Akothee after she exchanged her vows with Denis Schweizer. PHOTO| COURTESY

Wedding MC Dr Ofweneke dancing with Akothee after she exchanged her vows with Denis Schweizer. PHOTO| COURTESY





Dr Ofweneke, the renowned corporate and celebrity MC, recently made headlines as the main master of ceremony at Akothee’s royal wedding ceremony held on Monday at Windsor Hotel in Nairobi.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the talented comedian revealed that Akothee had met his rate card and he had already received his payment.

“My money is already in the bank as we speak. I was paid good money and she fulfilled her pledge,” he said. Although he declined to reveal the exact amount he was paid, Ofweneke hinted that it was over Sh 1.4M, making him the highest-paid MC in Kenya.

“It was more than what I asked for, and so by now, I can officially declare that I am currently the highest paid MC in Kenya,” he proudly declared.

He also hinted that he might be on his way to MC Akothee’s second wedding in Europe.

When asked why he was chosen as Akothee’s MC, Ofweneke said it was because he works with people who rebuke and criticize him with love. “I am also ready to serve them in equal sense. If they call me to their events, I don’t charge them,” he said.

To ensure he stands out as an MC, Ofweneke does a lot of research before hosting any gig, ensuring he’s up to date on trending topics.

“You need to research so much about the people you are working with and understand them and twist that into humor. I also have the favor of God,” he said.

In an earlier post, Akothee revealed that Ofweneke had asked for Sh 1.4 million if she wanted to hire his services at her traditional and white wedding. Ofweneke said he has come of age, and people appreciate his talent.

“Hosting two most talked-about events in 2023 is an honor,” he added.

The talented comedian is widely known for bringing laughter and humor to any event he hosts, as seen during the fundraising, requiem mass, and burial of TV anchor Catherine Kasavuli, where he was the MC.

