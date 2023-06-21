Exclusive: Embarambamba: My YouTube channel was taken down, I am struggling!





Renowned Kisii gospel artist Chris Embarambamba has opened up about his current struggles following the removal of his YouTube and TikTok platforms.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the controversial singer revealed that he is working to rebuild his presence on these social media channels.

Embarambamba explained that his YouTube page was reported for copyright issues, leading to its removal.

He also woke up to find that his TikTok account had vanished without any prior notice or explanation.

Determined to regain his online presence, he has created new accounts and is currently appealing to reinstate his original YouTube page.

The artist expressed his frustration, admitting that he is not doing well due to these setbacks.

However, despite facing personal challenges, he emphasized his commitment to entertaining his followers by creating dramatic videos.

“I am not doing well. That is why you have been seeing me do a lot of dramatic videos to keep entertaining my followers. Some were worried if I am okay but ni stress.”

He assured his fans that he is okay but acknowledged that he is stressed.

Recently, Embarambamba caused a stir on social media with a video in which he wore a tiny beige miniskirt and performed a cheeky dance for the camera.

Dressed in vibrant red sneakers and a matching top, he joyfully showcased the idiosyncrasies that initially made him popular among his audience.

In response to the video and the criticism it garnered, Embarambamba defended his approach.

“This is comedy in the gospel. Being a devout Christian doesn’t mean I cannot incorporate humor into my content. Furthermore, if I don’t create content that attracts my followers, nobody will support me.”

The artist also highlighted that his home community is accustomed to his unique style and performances.

They fully embrace his dances, even in unconventional settings or when he wears unconventional outfits such as a skirt.

Embarambamba expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he receives from his local community.

