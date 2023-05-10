EXCLUSIVE: Eric Omondi says he is not quitting comedy, reveals political dream

Furthermore, Eric disclosed his intentions to join politics, expressing his willingness to run for any position from Member of County Assembly (MCA) to the Presidency.

However, the comedian was non-committal on whether he will actually throw his hat in the ring in the 2027 elections.

“I prefer not to discuss my future plans openly, as it often leads to individuals approaching me for financial assistance,” he explained.

The former Churchill Show comedian, made a significant announcement regarding his exit from the entertainment industry in March.

At the time, Eric cited the high cost of living as the primary factor influencing his decision of going to the street and holding peaceful demonstrations.