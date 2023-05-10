EXCLUSIVE: Eric Omondi says he is not quitting comedy, reveals political dream
Comedian Eric Omondi has retracted his previous declaration of quitting comedy in order to focus on activism.
During an interview with Nairobi News, the comedian likened such an action to asking a fish to survive outside its natural aquatic habitat.
“I have not quit comedy it is in the blood. I would want to quit but I have not found a way to do that since it is what I survive with and it is something inborn,” Eric explained adding that Kenyans would also demonstrate if he stopped entertaining them.
Furthermore, Eric disclosed his intentions to join politics, expressing his willingness to run for any position from Member of County Assembly (MCA) to the Presidency.
However, the comedian was non-committal on whether he will actually throw his hat in the ring in the 2027 elections.
“I prefer not to discuss my future plans openly, as it often leads to individuals approaching me for financial assistance,” he explained.
The former Churchill Show comedian, made a significant announcement regarding his exit from the entertainment industry in March.
At the time, Eric cited the high cost of living as the primary factor influencing his decision of going to the street and holding peaceful demonstrations.
During an interview with Ramogi TV, the comedian said he had accomplished a lot during his 15-year career in the comedy industry.
During his phone interview with Nairobi News, the comedian also revealed that his activism and frequent arrests have become a source of concern for his mother.
“My mother is genuinely worried about my involvement in activism. She is worried about the dangers and potential risks involved. She advises me to continue entertaining Kenyans instead. I intend to have a conversation with her, to explain my aspirations and the purpose behind my actions,” he said.
Eric also weighed in on the government’s proposed 15 per cent tax on content creators, saying taxation should be considered if it genuinely contributes towards improving the lives of Kenyans.”
“It is unjust to impose taxes on young individuals who are using their creative abilities to generate content, especially when there is a lack of employment opportunities.”
