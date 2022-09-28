Exclusive: Family of man shot 36 times by unknown gunmen in Utawala speaks out

CCTV footage of gunmen abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times. PHOTO | COURTESY

CCTV footage of gunmen abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times. PHOTO | COURTESY





The family of a man who was on Friday, September 23, 2022, shot 36 times by unknown gunmen in Utawala is now seeking justice.

Not only was Mr Kevin Otieno hunted down and shot 36 times, his brother, Mr Alfred Odhiambo was abducted from his house in Kasarani, Nairobi County, the same day by six gunmen and is still missing.

Mr Otieno was ambushed by the gunmen who immediately started shooting at him when they cornered him in Mihang’o Utawala, Nairobi County just a few meters from his rented apartment.

The shooting took place just eight hours after his brother Mr Alfred Odhiambo was abducted by the same gunmen who the family identified through their dress code.

Also read: Watch: Gunmen filmed abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times

It is worth noting that the gunmen also picked Mr Otieno’s girlfriend from her house located in Mwiki, Kasarani and left with her.

However, the lady was released and is now initiating a process of selling household items through her friend known as Ms Lana Kanana.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Ms Mildred Aoko and Mr Johanes Obinya the mother and father of two siblings, said that the burial process had kicked off.

Mr Obinya who spoke on phone said that the police should investigate the incident and get to know who ended the life of his son.

He also said that it would be important if the police officers also get to know who was the lady who went to his son’s house and picked a few household items.

“If my son was living alone, it is important that the lady who went to the house and picked a few household items is known so that she can tell us why she did so,” Mr Obinya, who is based in Busia County, said.

Also read: Another dramatic Mirema Drive shootout by gunmen who shot Kevin Otieno 36 times

For the mother, all she wanted was the gunmen to just release her son Mr Odhiambo whose whereabouts are not known since the wee hours of Friday morning when he was picked.

She said that all she was interested in was having peace as he prepared for the burial of Mr Otieno.

“They should just release my son or even tell us where they took him, that is my only request for now,” she said.

This was also echoed by Ms Maryann Wangui wife to Mr Odhiambo who was picked up from his house at 3 am on Friday.

She pleaded with the gunmen.

“How I wish they would release my husband and we just even go and live with his parents at his rural home.”

Also read:

Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

Popular singer Joyce wa Mama nearly goes blind after an attack in a club

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Late De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, robbed