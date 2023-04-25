EXCLUSIVE: Fired? Why comedian Obinna has left Kiss FM





Media personality Oga Obinna has quit Radio Africa Group, one year after he joined Kiss FM.

The comedian told Nairobi News that his contract with Radio Africa Group has expired and for personal reasons, he has chosen to go.

“Those saying I have been fired, it is still very okay but my reason is very personal,” Obinna explained.

Obinna said his last day with the station was last week on Monday, April 17, 2023.

“I am going back to be doing my content creation. I have enough time to do that as I also concentrate on other things,” he said.

Asked if he would go back to radio, Obinna said it was his first love but now he will do it for money.

“If I get another opportunity on radio, I will go back there and do any show, whether breakfast or drive. I will do it for the money. It used to be for the love, but we can’t feed our children with love, it is for the money,” he said.

Obinna joined Kiss FM after Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour aka Jalang’o exited the media industry for politics in February last year.

Obinna, who until recently was working with Kwambox, has worked with Kamene Goro who also quit the station two months ago. He described his two co-hosts as amazing ladies who he will miss.

Asked about the lessons he picked in the one year he has worked on Kiss, Obinna said, it was just good time and enjoying good vibes.

“Waking up in the morning was the biggest challenge but radio was therapy to me. Lets meet in the street and say hey when you meet me. I am a jack of all trades and so, expect more of Obinna traveling and more on ground,” he said.

