Exclusive: Fresh University graduate perished in road accident as mum prepared Christmas feast





On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Ms Daisy Barongo Binyanya, 24, who graduated last week from the Technical University of Kenya with a Bachelors of Architecture Engineering called and informed her father that she was heading home for the Christmas celebrations.

It was at 6am and she assured her father that she would be home as she was to be picked by her two cousins, Mr Clinton Maosa Obwocha and Mr David Juma from the city and they together head to their home located in Nyamira Town, Nyamira County.

“I asked her whether she had money for lunch and she said she did not. I then sent her Sh1,000 to her and that was the last conversation I had with my daughter,” Mr Samuel Binyanya of Mwamoturi family told Nairobi News on phone.

Mr Binyanya said he asked the daughter whether she was sure the cousin would keep his word and she assured me that indeed he would as they had already reached out to her asking her to be ready.

He said that he then asked the mother to prepare a meal for the daughter which she agreed as she also wanted to have time with the lady who had just graduated a week ago.

Ms Rose Kwamboka Binyanya spent the better part of that day in the kitchen preparing meals for her first born daughter who the parents say was honest and very hardworking.

As the mother was busy making preparations to welcome her daughter, Ms Binyanya was in the company of her cousins.

Nairobi News has established that they could make stop-overs on the road and take photos as they travelled from Nairobi City to Nyamira Town a distance of 297 kilometers.

It is one of this photos that she was captured all smiles alongside Mr Obwocha who also perished in the grisly road accident that took place at Ratili along the Narok- Bomet stretch.

The last time she was home, her parents said that she was dressed in a gown and was all jovial as she celebrated her graduation.

“My daughter was very smart in class, she always performed well and this tragedy has happened at a time when she was almost going to enjoy the fruits of her hard work,” narrated Ms Kwamboka.

According to the parents, the fresh graduate, scored 382 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) before she went ahead and joined Kipsigis Girls.

In her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) she scored a B+ and then joined the Technical University in Nairobi.

Mr and Ms Binyanya are yet to come to terms with the death of their first born daughter who they had invested a lot on with the aim of changing the fortunes of the family in future.

“It is sad that she will now be returned here while in a coffin, yet the last time she was here she was dressed in a gown. I even don’t know what to say for now,” Mr Binyanya said.

A police report seen by this reporter on the accident revealed that it took place along the Narok- Bomet road and the driver lost control of it. The motor vehicle a Mercedes Benz then rolled severally at the scene.

Three of the occupants survived the accident with very serious injuries and were identified as Ms Winnie Kerubo, Mr Michael Makori and Mr Duke Juma.

The two bodies of the deceased were taken to Longisa County Referral Hospital and the ill-fated vehicle was towed to Ololunga Police Station.

