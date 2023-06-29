Exclusive: Gaucho – I’m yet to report my attack

Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth at a hospital in Nairobi after he was attacked by unidentified goons on June 27, 2023. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Bunge la Mwananchi president and political activist, Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has said he is yet to report the Tuesday incident in which he was attacked and injured by unknown assailants in Nairobi.

Gaucho said he is still receiving treatment and will report the matter to the police once he is discharged.

“When you are in pain, it is very difficult to think about reporting a matter to the police station. I was first rushed to the hospital by my close friend and I am still receiving treatment. After being discharged, I will head straight to the nearest police station,” Gaucho told Nairobi News on Wednesday evening.

He noted that once he receives the doctors report about the injuries he sustained during the attack, he will use it to report the attack.

“You also need a letter from the doctor when reporting issues to deal with attacks. This is why I rushed to the hospital first to save my life before heading to the police station,” he added.

In Kenya, statements should be recorded as soon as possible and where possible, on the same date of the incident for police follow-up.

Gaucho also revealed that he was attacked by a group of armed goons while on his way to Kamukunji grounds to attend a political rally that was graced by the top leadership of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, including Raila Odinga.

According to Gaucho, the incident happened between Shauri Moyo and Burma market.

“They (the attackers) beat me up and I was saved by a woman who witnessed the incident and started wailing,” he said.

He said he sustained rib injuries which necessitated his admission to hospital. However, Gaucho has since revealed to Nairobi News that a doctor’s report has indicated that he did not suffer any internal injuries.

“I am not sure who sent the young armed youth to attack me. But from where I stand, I believe the attack is related to my Ghetto Revolution which I launched a week ago,” he said.

