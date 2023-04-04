EXCLUSIVE: How an expectant Janet Mbugua was trolled on social media





Just like the proverbial quote ‘You will never speak to anyone more than yourself in your head, be kind to yourself’, media personality Janet Mbugua has advised young women and ladies to be kind to themselves.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Ms Mbugua also encouraged the youth to seize the opportunity and live their best lives

“Although there are several challenges facing young women,” she said, they still have an opportunity to make a difference in their lives.”

“Always remember to be careful, love yourself, and forgive yourself. If you make a mistake, fall forward, don’t shrink back, wake up and move forward,” she added.

The media personality explained that no one is perfect and that is why young women should learn to forgive themselves.

She recalled how she was a victim of cyber-bullying while working as a news anchor and also confessed how she was trolled when she anchored prime-time news on Citizen TV news while pregnant with her firstborn son.

As a news anchor, reporter, presenter, as a woman, first of all, just that on its own, there is always something that will come at you,” she explained.

“Every day, there were hateful, spiteful messages saying you are too pregnant to be on TV or we can’t stand looking at you while you are reading the news like that. I think it had happened before me, just that I was on a widely watched TV in the region.”

However, she said, that all these never stopped her from achieving her goals and adds that it is important for young women to not only surround themselves with individuals with the right attitude but also people who can stand with them and push them forward.

Ms Mbugua also encourages wounded souls to be nice to themselves to allow them to heal fully.

“It’s ok, healing is messy and you will have good days and bad. Some days you’ll be in good form, some days you won’t. The secret is being kind to yourself as you dance between the two.

We’re all just trying to get by as best we can. It doesn’t make you a bad person, a poor leader, a terrible parent, an insensitive sibling, an ungrateful child and a distant friend, at that moment you’re in bad form.

Just remember, healing takes time. Let the people around you understand, just like there’s always time for pain, there’s always time for healing.”

