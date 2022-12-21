EXCLUSIVE: How former Senator Anwar Loitiptip was attacked by thugs in Nairobi





Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip spent the night in a guest house the night before he was attacked and robbed in Nairobi, Nairobi News has established.

Loitiptip was attacked around the Globe Cinema in Ngara, Nairobi, and robbed of his valuables.

Sources within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who spoke to Nairobi News off the record say the politician, who failed to defend his seat in the August 2022 polls, left his hotel room to purchase a shirt when the incident happened.

“He says he was attacked at around 9 pm when he was walking from Kirinyaga Road. He had gone to purchase a shirt and was heading to his rented room in Ngara,” explained the source.

Mr Loitiptip is said to have been stopped by the thugs who assaulted him and took his mobile phone amongst other valuable items.

The politician is currently nursing injuries at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi having been rescued by police officers and assisted to seek medication following the incident.

Mr Loitiptip is not new to controversy.

He was once attacked by unknown people at a Nairobi nightclub in the presence of his baby mama Saumu Mbuvi, who is the daughter of prominent politician Mike Sonko.

