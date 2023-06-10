Exclusive: I’m ready to die for change, Bunge la Mwananchi president declares





Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth has said he is ready to die for what he believes is right.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Okoth, who is popularly known as Gaucho, said if the change he envisions for the country will cost him his life, then he is ready.

“I have gone through hardship and I have seen death with my own eyes. So I’m not afraid to die, as long as what I believe in is right,” he said.

Gaucho has rubbed the authorities the wrong way in recent days, leading to frequent arrests.

On May 23, 2023 he was arrested at Central Police Station in Nairobi where he had gone to collect his phones which had been confiscated during a prior arrest. He was released 24 hours later without any charges being preferred against him.

Also read: Gaucho reveals what he once gifted Raila’s family

“I told them (the police) that if that day was the day of my death, then so be it. I had accepted my fate but there was nothing I was going to confirm or deny beyond giving them my name and ID number,” he recounted.

According to Gaucho, on that occasion, after spending the night at Central Police Station he was driven to Muthangari Police Station under heavy police security.

“I slept there (Central Police Station) then the following morning at 6:30am I was driven from the station by officers in two vehicles. One vehicle was full of armed Administration Police officers. They took me to Muthangari Police Station and locked me up in a cell for a while before the good OCS released me,” he said.

Also read: Gaucho – Lessons I’ve learnt from my arrests

A day after his release, he was yet again arrested by detectives and he ended up spending the night at Kiambu Police Station.

He was later arraigned before the Kiambu Law Courts on charges of creating disturbance contrary to section 95 (1)(b) of the penal code. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh20,000 bond or cash bail of Sh5,000.

In a previous interview with Nairobi News, Gaucho revealed that he is harbouring interest in contesting the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in 2027.

Gaucho has been closely linked to Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga and is believed to be among the people who assist in mobilising supporters for anti-government protests.

Also read: Gaucho – Why Rosemary Odinga is my heroine