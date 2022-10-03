Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised





Bongo Flava star singer Bernard Michael Mnyan’anga known by his street moniker Ben Pol has denied claims made by his Kenyan estranged wife Anerlisa Muiai, that their marriage has been officially annulled.

Over the weekend, the Keroche heiress celebrated the ‘official’ end of her marriage to the Moyo Mashine hit-maker passing gratitude to the team of her lawyers who have been part of the mitigation process.

In a write-up, Muigai noted that they had entered the final divorce decree not long ago noting that she is now officially a ‘free woman’.

Also read: Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone spotted with Sh15m ride

She received a notification from her lawyers that the divorce was finally granted at around 9 PM on Saturday 1, but the date remained unspecified.

“Officially free. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years. Hamza Jahir and Hosea Chamba, thank you for your work and for doing everything as requested.”

However, in an exclusive rejoinder, Ben Pol told this writer that he is not aware of the development.

“I am well how are you? I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports.

In that regard, I will leave the matter to the court and wait for the official outcome,” Ben Pol exclusively told Nairobi News.

Also read: Another high profile death: Son of police boss shoots himself, using dad’s firearm

The 32-year-old filed for divorce in April 2021 at the Dar es Salaam court without detailing any reason for the action, just 11 months since the pair wedded.

“To say what exactly led to the crumbling of our marriage would be very difficult. At some point, I felt the universe was communicating to me that something wasn’t right.

There were so many red flags that initially I had ignored and issues kept piling up until I couldn’t take it anymore and decided to file for divorce,” Ben Pol told Nation in July this year.

The ex-lovers privately wed in May 2020 after three years of dating.

Also read:

Before and After: Kate Actress flaunts new body after weight loss

Frozen funds? I’m not bothered, I’m being paid as DP – Riggy G

DP Gachagua promises to reward the influencer who created ‘Riggy G’ nickname

10 top celebrities roasted for their flaws by comedians