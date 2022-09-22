Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds





Kenyan singer Akothee’s sister, Elseba Awuor Kokeyo alias Cebbie Koks, was photographed being lovey-dovey with Steve Ogolla, a renowned lawyer.

Mr Ogolla was among those who recently represented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the recent August 2022 Supreme Court of Kenya presidential election petition hearings.

In the photos taken at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi County on September 21, Cebbie and Steve were both hands on each other when he received her after she landed in from Kisumu County.

In her poses, Cebbie smiled like a woman who saw past the camera lens to the man taking the photo.

A smile that one could interpret came from a happy and content heart.

Also read: ‘Broke’ Juliani explains why he asked his fans to send him money

Her poses matched her smile in the photos and videos taken of her.

In a caption on one of the photos, Cebbie included a red bleeding heart next to Steve’s name on Instagram, revealing that theirs is more than friendship.

On his part, Steve captioned the photos, “It was a beautiful day,” to which his followers reacted by congratulating him and asking when they should begin preparing for their eventual wedding.

Nairobi News reached out to Cebbie on September 22 to ask about her relationship with Steve considering just two years ago on July 2020, she went viral when Juspus Rusana publicly proposed to her in a surprise move.

In response, Cebbie said that she was not ready to speak to journalists just yet.

Also read: Jealous Kecobo intern stabs girlfriend five times in a lift after fallout

In 2020, speaking to Mpasho, Cebbie said she and Rusana shared special chemistry and was absolutely surprised when he proposed to her.

“Well, the proposal was a huge surprise. I didn’t expect it at all. What you might not know is that I am a conservative girl. It will surprise you, contrary to popular opinion, that I am a very conservative girl.

I mean, we might as well have gotten to the next level without a glamorous proposal and it would not be a big deal because that is what I am used to.

I am still glad that he did it in such a romantic way.

I would say, he exceeded my expectations because I didn’t expect a proposal in that format, let alone a bigger one,” Cebbie said.

Also read:

Matatu driver jailed for killing Police officer

‘Noisy’ Kenyans blasted for not doing enough to find the missing Irene Gakwa

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi ‘conned’ in Nairobi

TikTok mortician lists most weird things she’s been asked to put inside caskets