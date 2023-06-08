EXCLUSIVE: Is this why Eric Omondi has ‘disowned’ Jacque Maribe’s son?





Comedian Eric Omondi has appeared to publicly disown his son with media personality Jacque Maribe.

In a social media post announcing his girlfriend Lynne’s pregnancy, Eric said this would be his first child in his entire 41 years of existence.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the comedian expressed his frustration with the constant judgment from Kenyans, pointing out that they conveniently ignored a post he made in November 2021, addressing allegations of neglecting his child.

“I have never been taken seriously regarding the post I made in 2021; It’s still there,” he said, while pointing out his inability to provide further details due to restrictions on discussing the matter.

That particular post on Eric’s page reads:

“So we met at Radio Africa in 2012. I was working at Radio Jambo, and Jacque was working at Kiss TV. One random night after a Radio Africa staff party and a few bottles of whiskey and wine glasses, Jacque and I happened. It was really a one-night thing because she was dating KTN’s Sam Ogina at the time. WE used protection! After two months, Jacque tells me she’s pregnant! I immediately ask her how since we used protection? She then tells me, ‘It doesn’t matter, the mother always knows who the father is, and I am the father.’

“Throughout the entire pregnancy, nothing happened, and we barely saw each other. Approximately four months after the baby was born, Jacque called me and asked if I would help or be part of the baby’s life.

“I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby’s life and provide full support. She got very offended and refused my request.

“For seven years, I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has continually refused!

I don’t mind supporting the child, but if you want me to be fully present and supportive, if you want me to be a father, then we have to do the right thing!”

