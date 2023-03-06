EXCLUSIVE: Jamal: Amira accessed my Instagram page, wrote apology





Businessman Jamal Rohosafi now says his ex-wife is an attention seeker who once blackmailed him on Instagram.

Specifically, the businessman has described as ‘fake’ an apology that was posted on his Instagram page as ‘fake’.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Jamal said Amira blackmailed him.

According to Jamal, Amira created the apology, sent it to Jamal and asked him to post it on his social media and in return, she promised that she would accept it.

“The apology message in my Instagram page was not me who wrote it. It was her who wrote it and sent it to me before sharing it in my social media,” Jamal explained.

Asked how that happened, Jamal explained that they were together on that particular night.

“I gave her my phone. She told me since I had embarrassed her publicly, she also wanted me to apologize in public. It was not me who wrote that apology. She had promised to forgive me if I agree to post it.”

Jamal said he only saw another message from Amira on her Instagram saying she would address the nation days after.

“I asked her why she blackmailed and made that post yet she refused to accept, after a few days, she wrote,’ I will address the nation.’ Fame is what is disturbing her.”

In July, 2022, an apology was posted on Jamal’s social media about his pleading with Amira to take him back months after their separation.

Jamal publicly expressed his regrets for the emotional harm he caused her.

Jamal said it was not easy for him to take the step but was willing to make up for his mistakes.

“Most of you, if not all, know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to the limelight; To say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly! I may have seemed unbothered, but I was helpless,” he wrote.

Jamal who has been showing signs of remorse added;

“I knew it was wrong, I knew you were hurting, but I just couldn’t get myself together! Amira, I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma.”

Amira said that she had seen the apology after her fans tagged her but the apology had put her back to one of the darkest places in her life.

“Since y’all been restless tagging me left right & center. Here is my response.

That apology has taken me back to one of the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and behind closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” she wrote.

Amira then said she was going to seek grace from Allah as some wounds are still fresh.