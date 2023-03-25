Exclusive: Janet Mbugua – It’s painful, but I’ve made peace with endometriosis





Media personality Janet Mbugua has admitted that it has been tough living with Endometriosis, an ailments that subjects her to heavy and painful menses.

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

With endometriosis, the tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or the intestines. The most common symptoms are pain and menstrual irregularities.

“It has not been easy to live with endometriosis. I have to admit, it is painful and heavy bleeding,” Janet said in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

However, she said there is need for more awareness about the condition because many women are often misdiagnosed.

“There is not a lot of information on the medical issues that we deal with when it comes to such disorders,” she said.

She noted also that she is one of the lucky people who knows how to deal with or manage the condition.

“Many people go through such things and when they share their experiences they are told that even other women went through the same things,” she said.

Janet recalls that while growing up she was told the condition would go away at some point, but that has not been the case for her.

“I currently have two children but the condition is still there. So I live with it because I know it’s something I will live with.”

For now, she says, she is managing the condition. Janet has lived with the condition for over 15 years. She was diagnosed with endometriosis when she was in her 20s and managed it using the birth control method.

Sharing her first experience on menses, Janet said it left her traumatized since she started experiencing her menses at the age of 10.

“ I was traumatised to see my blood when I woke up as I had never heard about periods. My mum was shocked since I was very young and my older sister started hers when she was 13 years.

“I started screaming. My mum told me to take a shower and showed me how to put pads on a panty and told me to try and walk with them to school but not to let boys touch me.”

To manage the condition, one can take hormonal contraceptives, use birth control pills, patches and vaginal rings. Patients can also go for Progestin therapy.

