Exclusive: Janet Mbugua – Why I always wake up early





Just like the proverbial quote, ‘an early bird catches the worm’, media personality Janet Mbugua tells Nairobi News the power of waking up early has immensely contributed to her life gains.

Although Janet is always on the go, she values her personal time and ensures she has moments of reflection, peace, and quietness.

And this, she achieves by waking up before her two boys.

“I wake up at 5 am every day. I treat the moment as my time where I reflect, restructure my day and just ensure that my daily plans are in order,” she told Nairobi News.

After having her alone time, Janet wakes up the boys and prepares them before taking them to school.

“I will say 90 percent of my mornings are always occupied by her boys. I have to prepare them for school. Ensure that they have done their homework and that everything is in place.”

She told Nairobi News that she enjoys spending time with her two boys more than anything in the world.

However, she emphasizes the importance of a good night’s sleep, retiring to bed at precisely 9:30 pm.

On a hectic day, Janet wakes up at 5 am, gets the children ready for school, rushes to the venue maybe one hour before an event, engages the audience, makes her presentations, answers questions, gets to the office and finally makes calls.

“Just like a journalist, my day is dynamic. It keeps on changing depending on the day’s activity. So I have to adjust.”

Janet is currently running the Inua Dada foundation which she admits is draining but nonetheless grateful that she has an opportunity to positively impact on nature.

“One thing I know is that I wake up every morning having conversations that matter most to me. Working with people who I admire makes the journey more adorable and light,” she told Nairobi News.

The program has reached more than 10,000 communities and has distributed more than 17,000 sanitary towels in various parts of the country,

When asked about whether she is content with her current job, Janet said that contentment to her is showing a grateful heart.

Also read: Unmasking fraud suspect ‘Big Popa’ alias Don Solomon

Akothee to ferry bridal party to Switzerland for second wedding