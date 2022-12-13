EXCLUSIVE: Jaymo Ule Msee – How fatherhood has changed my life





Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee has spoken about the changes he has experienced in his life and his career following the birth of his first born child.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Jaymo, whose real name is Wilson Muirani, said that being a father has transformed him into a responsible family man.

“I now have responsibilities outside my career and I am now forced to work very hard so as to provide for the family and mentor my kid,” Jaymo said.

The comedian welcomed his child early this year, months after making his relationship with fellow actor Catherine Wakio official in September last year.

Regarding his career as a content creator, Jaymo said he has had to respond to all sorts of questions from fans on his DM. However, he was quick to add that he always manages his messages so that they do not get out of hand.

“Your DM is a reflection of what you show people. There’s someone who can write to you unwise stuff but when you respond, you encourage him/her. If someone tells you that they want to flirt with you and you choose to reply, then it’s on you,” he said.

The comedian who grew his number during the Covid-19 pandemic with hilarious online content, acknowledged the support he has received from his fans over the years that has seen him grow as a content creator and comedian.

“I resigned from the bank to join the creative industry and I can say that the journey has been fulfilling with the growth being immense. I thank Kenyans for appreciating our work and supporting us,” he observed.

During campaign period, ahead of the August General Election, Jaymo served as the spokesperson and head of communications of the Roots Party.

The party, led by Prof George Wajackoyah, strongly advocated for the legalization of bhang for its health benefits.

