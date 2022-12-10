EXCLUSIVE: Justina Wamae – What my fallout with Wajackoyah taught me

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wambui address the media at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on June 2, 2022 after get IEBC's clearance. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Politics is often referred to as a dirty, or even an ugly game. But to Justina Wamae, politics is a game of strength, a journey that requires not the faint-hearted.

Ms Wamae may have been unknown to many Kenyans before the August General Election, but in her short political stint, she has taken many valuable lessons.

Speaking to Nairobi News about her fallout with Roots Party leader, George Wajackoyah, Wamae said it has taught her resilience and to go for what she believes is right.

Although people viewed their political fallout as ‘ugly’, the former Roots Party presidential running mate, celebrates the vast lessons she has learnt along the way.

She claims her parting of ways with Wajackoyah was a result of betrayal by her former party leader.

“Wajackoyah betrayed me. When he declared that he was supporting Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga not once or twice, I decided to quit because that is not the agreement we had when I became his running mate,” said Wamae.

“It is on record how I defended our party from being branded a ‘project’. But beefore the electorate, we seemed a state project, a narrative that was fuelled by the utterances of our party leader,” explained Wamae.

“The moment we were seen as a project is when Dr Ruto said someone was parachuted at KICC to counter his manifesto launch; the moment on national TV we told Kenyans that we are going to launch our manifesto on July 2 and not June 30, I saw contradictions in some stuff. But I had all along stuck to the agenda and ideologies,” she said.

The 35-year-old said that she still believes the Roots Party manifesto has what it takes to transform the country’s economy.

Speaking about her political ambitions, Ms Wamae said she is positive that Kenya will one day have a woman president.

“If it is not me, then it will be another woman. But I know that one day, no matter how long it may take, we will have a woman as our president,” said the mother of one.

Meanwhile, Ms Wamae is keeping her options open for the next General Election in 2027.

“Let me see how it goes. We will cross that bridge when we get there,” she said

And her advice to women eyeing political office?

“This is a family vision. If you decide to into politics, please involve everyone. Don’t do it as a lone ranger because your family will be adversely affected.”