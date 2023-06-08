EXCLUSIVE: Kamene Goro – Why I looked pregnant on my wedding day





Media personality Kamene Goro has explained why she appeared as though she was pregnant on her wedding day in April.

When photos of Kamene’s wedding circulated on social media, hawk-eyed netizens were quick to speculate that she could be expectant. Some went as far as suggesting that she is nearing her due date.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the effervescent media personality clarified the situation, revealing that she was actually unwell on her wedding day.

“I was very sick during my wedding, but people assumed I was pregnant. I was feeling unwell, and although I will share the full story with you soon, I can confirm that I was not pregnant. I was swollen in that photo due to my illness, but I am doing well now, and we keep pushing forward,” Kamene said.

The private wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family members and a select group of friends.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour aka Jalang’o, who is Kamene’s dear friend and former co-presenter, shared photos and videos of the wedding on his Instagram page, while extending his heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

Reflecting on working with her husband, DJ Bonez, Kamene expressed satisfaction with their professional dynamics, saying they have managed to create a harmonious working environment for each other.

“It’s easy because we have been working together for a while now. He possesses an incredible work ethic, which makes things smooth. I don’t have major concerns about it. We have grown accustomed to it. We keep waiting to see if things will change, but so far, it has been easy,” Kamene said.

Last year, Kamene disclosed that many of her peers were encouraging her to start contemplating motherhood, but she said she was not yet ready.

She emphasized the importance of proper planning and financial autonomy before embarking on the journey of pregnancy.

Kamene also highlighted the need for women to be intentional and deliberate in shaping their lives.

