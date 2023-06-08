EXCLUSIVE: Kamene Goro – Why I’m not missing my radio job





Renowned radio presenter Kamene Goro says she is not in a hurry to return to the airwaves, as she is currently relishing her break from mainstream media.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the charismatic media personality expressed her satisfaction with her current endeavors, saying she does not particularly miss certain aspects of radio.

“No, it’s not about me returning to radio. I am genuinely happy with what I am currently engaged in, and there are certain things I don’t feel the need to go back to,” Kamene said.

She further spoke about the freedom her break has offered her, including the opportunity to travel, which had been limited for a significant period of time.

Also read: Kamene Goro – Why I looked pregnant on my wedding day

“I am thoroughly enjoying this space. I had missed traveling immensely, as I hadn’t been able to do so for quite some time. Now, I find myself exploring different destinations. Currently, I am in Mombasa for about a week, and it’s been a delightful experience,” Kamene said.

On Wednesday Kamene made her debut on a new radio station, Mo Radio, in a new show, titled “The Rush Hour,” that aired from 2pm to 6pm.

Kamene expressed her excitement about hosting the show, inviting listeners to join her for a journey filled with positive vibes on Mo Radio.

The Mombasa-based radio station, operating under the tagline “We’re in charge,” warmly welcomed the former Kiss FM.

Also read: How Mishi Dorah’s traditional wedding went down – PHOTOS

Kamene exited Kiss FM after her contract came to an end in January, 2023. At Kiss she hosted the morning show alongside comedian Oga Obinna who has also left the station.

However, she said she was collaborating with the station for business and not as a permanent presenter.

Kamene said she did not want to renew her contract with Radio Africa Group.

“The company did not fire me. My contract with them was up until the end of this month, January and there was no need for me to renew because I also told you I wanted more for my life,” she said.

Also read: Is this why Eric Omondi has ‘disowned’ Jacque Maribe’s son?