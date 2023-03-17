Exclusive: Kate Actress on why she doesn’t attend free events





Kenyan influencers always make attending events look like a fairytale ball with their extravagance and elegance in full display.

However, do we know the lengths they go to just to make a somewhat picture-perfect appearance at these events?

Speaking to Nairobi News, popular Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, known as Kate Actress, shared her thoughts regarding the kind of effort it takes to attend these events and even extended her two cents on the best way to go about being a beginner influencer.

Also read: Kate Actress’ outrage over ‘sex for work’ expose in Kericho tea farm companies

The mother of two has been praised on so many occasions as a celebrity with great style and class, judging from her social media pages. The actress has not fallen short of the expectation placed on her.

Be it a fashion or beauty event, product push, or simply a cocktail meet, Kate shows up to impress, and by the looks she pulls, many of her followers on social media can’t help but wonder how much effort and financial strive it takes for her to keep up with trends.

During the interview, however, Kate revealed that she does not do it alone and credited her looks to her stylist Neomi Ng’ang’a. “Style by Neomi is my stylist,” said Kate.

Speaking about styling for events and the cost of preparations, Kate said that spending all depends on the nature of the event, as some cost way more than others.

“The cost depends on the theme, and type of the event. Glam events will cost higher,” she disclosed.

Also read: Before and After: Kate Actress flaunts new body after weight loss

She stated that compensation should be sought when one has become an established influencer. The initial stages of being an influencer should be used for networking and building relationships.

“As a beginner influencer it’s important you attend them for networking, when you become established you should seek compensation, and always have a rate card for event appearances,” she said. “When you are paid for a gig always give value to the client,” she added.

Last year, during the popular movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, Kate left tongues wagging at the event. She was hailed as the best-dressed celebrity after stealing the show with her black and gold-themed outfit that gave her the allure of a queen.

Also read: Phil Karanja: What I’ve learnt from my wife Kate Actress

While speaking to Mungai Eve, the actress confessed to spending over Sh100, 000 on her looks when attending events which is why she seeks compensation whenever asked to grace a particular function.

“It is expensive. I don’t think there is a day, Neomi and I have spent less than Sh100,000 to look good. That is why I don’t go for all events,” she said, explaining why she does not attend free gigs.

“People thought I had an ego when I said I don’t attend events that I have not been paid for. It’s coz I put a lot of effort and you need to be seen.”

Also read: I was expelled from school for imitating the principal – Kate actress