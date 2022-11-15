Exclusive: Last person to see slain Pakistan journalist alive, grilled by police

In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad. PHOTO | AFP

The last people who were seen with Mr. Arshad Sharif while he was alive are currently being grilled by officials of the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Nairobi News has established that Mr. Waqar Ahmed and his wife, Ms. Maureen, arrived at the IPOA Headquarters located at Upper Hill, Nairobi County, a few minutes before noon.

An official at IPOA said that the duo was to record statements on what transpired the night Mr. Sharif died.

“Since they are the last people who were seen with the deceased, we have to record their statement as the investigations go on,” said the official who spoke anonymously as they are not authorized to address the media.

Mr. Waqar and his brother Khurram have recorded statements with sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr. Sharif was allegedly shot dead by police officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) in Kajiado West, Kajiado County.

Already, the Pakistan government has claimed that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and that they were treating the matter as murder.

A day after his death, IPOA chairperson Anne Makori supported a statement issued by the National Police Service (NPS), indicating the journalist was shot by (GSU) officers.

According to Ms. Makori, the findings stemmed from investigations carried out by a rapid response team sent to the scene of the October 23 incident.

“The team established that police were involved in the shooting. The matter falls within the mandate of Ipoa,” Ms. Makori said.

She added that her agency established that Sharif died due to a headshot wound.

She said the authority is investigating the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s shooting.

“Ipoa is going to make appropriate recommendations once investigations are completed,” Ms. Makori said.

