EXCLUSIVE: Life begins @40 – Jalang’o celebrates himself on his birthday





Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has turned 40 today. And to mark his big day, the first-time parliamentarian has celebrate himself on his social media pages.

The comedian-turned-politician said he had never believed or thought in his wildest dreams that he would have achieved all that he has at the age of 40. He said it has not been all smooth sailing but that he believes there is more more in store for him.

“Let life begin! I have won, I have lost, I have laughed I have cried! I have learnt! I never gave up! I am forever indebted to the people, the community that has given me soo much! Happy birthday to me! God got me!” Jalang’o said.

Nairobi News sought the MP in an effort to establish some of the things he wished to have achieved at the age of 40 and legislator was quick to state that life is the greatest of them all.

“Above all, I just thank God for my life,” Jalang’o told this writer.

Jalango’s legacy has been summarized in a new book, The Making of an Icon by NTV’s news anchor Brian George.

The book takes readers into the politician’s journey as a fisherman and fishmonger, his time spent working blue-collar jobs, as well as his breakthrough role on Citizen TV’s once popular comedy series Papa Shirandula.

Born and raised in Homa Bay County, Jalang’o comes from a humble background, as his parents were farmers. His father died on the day he signed his first contract as a radio presenter at Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100.

Despite the loss, Jalang’o went on to become one of the most popular and recognizable faces in the Kenyan media industry and now Lang’ata MP.

Jalang’o’s education journey was not easy. He scored 442 out of 700 in his KCPE and was selected to join Maseno School, but his father couldn’t raise the required school fees.

Eventually, he was admitted to Barkanyango Secondary School and later transferred to Nyagoma Boys High School where he scored a C+ in his KCSE.

Jalang’o would later graduate from Daystar University having pursued an undergraduate degree in Community Development in 2020.

