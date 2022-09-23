Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood





Former Machakos first lady Lillian Ng’ang’a now goes by a new name Mama Utheri.

Ms Ng’ang’a opened up in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News about her motherhood experience after welcoming her first child with social activist and entertainer, Juliani,

She said that her experience as a first-time mom has been nothing short of “magical”.

“The experience is beyond what words can explain. It’s magical in that each day brings with it a different kind of joy, gratitude, and an awakening of very deep love.

My boy is 2 Months old today and now that he has started smiling, I cannot wait for each sunrise to see his loving smile and his cute big, bright eyes. I am simply in awe,” said Ms Ng’ang’a.

She also divulged that she did not have any expectations about being a mother, but rather welcomes each new day with high anticipation of what it will present.

“I had no expectations. I started this journey on a blank canvas and colouring it each day has been wonderful as there is always something new to experience and appreciate.

God chose me out of all billions of us to be this boy’s Mommy so I can only surrender to His guidance. It is always right,” she said.

When asked about whether she plans on introducing her child to social media and the world of popularity, the new author in town said that that’s a choice she prefers to leave to her child for when he is of the right age.

“No. They will share their life on social media when they grow up, on their terms. It is also good for the children to have private memories when they grow up.. not everything should be broadcasted,” Ms Ng’ang’a added.

The 37-year-old also expressed her gratitude for the journey she has had from pregnancy to birth as she has not had challenges.

“From my pregnancy to now that my boy is 2 Months, It has been an easy journey and I am so thankful for that. I pray daily that easy days and years will always be ours,” she stated.

Lillian and Juliani tied the knot in a private wedding at an undisclosed location in Kiambu County earlier this year.

The couple faced quite a lot of online criticism following the gruesome fallout between Lillian and her ex-lover former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua which saw the two take their issues to court.

Lillian, however, did not cave into societal pressure and expectations as she has continuously defended her union with the singer, and father of her child.

The couple occasionally shares snippets of their romantic life, which has left their fans in awe.

