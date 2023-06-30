Exclusive: Machachari actor Govi reveals why he abstains from alcohol





Famous Machachari actor Malik Lemmy, known by his stage name Govi, has opened up about his decision to refrain from taking alcohol.

The young actor cited his family background and upbringing as the primary reasons for his abstinence.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Govi explained, “I don’t drink at all. This is because of my family background. From my mother’s side, people don’t drink alcohol. So naturally, because of that kind of setup, you end up following a similar route. My parents also do not drink.”

Govi pointed out that the addictive nature of alcohol is another factor that deterred him from trying out that mode of partying.

Opening up about his experience, Govi said, “I tried alcohol, and I was intoxicated, and I stopped. Alcohol is very addictive, and I did not want to take that route.”

Offering advice to those who choose to imbibe, Govi urged moderation and financial responsibility.

“If you use it, please do it in moderation and do not drink excessively,” he advised. “Be accountable for your money and invest more than you drink. Don’t become an addict and end up begging for help online.”

On starting a family, Govi disclosed that he is not yet ready but plans to do so in the next five years.

Govi is focusing on his studies before fully returning to the acting industry.

“I’m on a break from the industry to de-role,” he said, known for playing Govi in Machachari, a name that has since stuck in the minds of his fans.

“You can live in that character forever. You might become what you have been doing while acting, even a thief.”

Govi candidly shared that he experienced nightmares while shooting the TV crime thriller Pepeta show and battled with anxiety issues, but has since overcome them.

Govi was among the star guests who graced the much-awaited premiere on Wednesday, June 28, of the Showmax drama series, Faithless.

Held at Westgate Mall, Westlands, the event was hosted by Homeboyz presenter Lotan Salapei.

In attendance were the cast of Faithless, including the four leading ladies, Rosemary Waweru, Avril Nyambura, Beatrice Mwai, and Fatma Mohammed, and the show’s directors Abdi Shuria, King Muriuki, and Janet Chumbe.

“Faithless is a story that just fits into the Kenyan context very well, and it’s a story that just came naturally so we didn’t have to struggle with the ideas,” said director Abdi Shuria.

Set in the aftermath of a heist gone bad, Faithless follows four church faithfuls who are drawn into a life of crime and violence when their chama is turned into a money laundering operation by a dangerous crime lord.

