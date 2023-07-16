Exclusive: Malala – I have no beef with my former party boss Mudavadi

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (right) and ANC party members during a media briefing at the Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (right) and ANC party members during a media briefing at the Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has broken his silence regarding his relationship with his former party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Malala categorically stated that he is in good terms with Mr Mudavadi, in whose ANC party he once belonged.

“Musalia Mudavadi is our Prime Cabinet Secretary, and I never left him. We work together in a coalition,” Malala said.

His remarks come at a time when they have been speculations about a potential rift between the two leaders from Western region following Malala’s departure from Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

Also read: Jalang’o cries to Ruto for help as ODM tightens noose around his neck

During the interview, Malala emphasized the importance of unity among Kenyan leaders, highlighting the collaborative efforts required to address the pressing challenges facing the nation.

He laude Mudavadi for his leadership skills and expressed his unwavering support for his former party leader’s vision and objectives.

“Our coalition is built on trust, respect, and shared values. Together, we will work tirelessly to improve the lives of our fellow citizens,” Malala said, who lost the Kakamega gubernatorial race to ODM’s Ferdinand Barasa during last year’s General Election.

Also read: Why self-proclaimed prophet was kicked out of President Ruto’s function

In February, 2023 the Former Kakamega Senator was appointed the Secretary General, in an acting capacity, of President Ruto’s UDA party.

In leadership changes announced after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on February 27, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah also named Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the party’s chairperson.

Malala took over from nominated Senator Veronica Maina while Governor Mbarire replaced Johnson Muthama, who was later fronted to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) as a member.

Also read: How brave homeowner tackled and disarmed thug in botched robbery