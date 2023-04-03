Exclusive: Never? Janet Mbugua speaks on TV comeback





Never say never, those were the words of media personality Janet Mbugua when Nairobi News inquired about a probable comeback to the mainstream media.

During the interview, Janet, who looked younger than her age, said she cannot promise that she will never return to the media.

“I would say, never say never,” Janet told Janet Nairobi News.

When asked about her transition from the mainstream media, Janet said that although she is not often seen on screens, she still does digital advocacy.

She also said that she still partners with mainstream media.

“When I was on Citizen TV, I used to air Monday Special and the show was all about social issues. The Monday Special in a way informed what I do today,” Janet said during the interview.

Also read: Exclusive: Janet Mbugua – Why I look up to Wangari Maathai and Farida Karoney

“A have done ‘Rewrite a Story’ with Plan Internationals and Citizen TV twice. And I still carry out interviews on mainstream media.”

She said that she has not 100 percent hanged her boot.

“I am not just regular anymore but I am still around. So far, the transition has been a blessing to me. I cannot complain,” she adds, saying that it has been a period where she is doing what she loves and meeting people worldwide passionate about social issues.

Janet quit her plum job at Citizen TV in April 2017 to concentrate on her personal business and raising her young kids.

Her TV journey started when she joined Brookhouse International School in Nairobi after completing her studies at Loreto Convent Mombasa.

Also read: Exclusive: Janet Mbugua – I’ve not touched alcohol since December 2021

At Brookhouse, Janet got exposed to public speaking and debates. One of her teachers noticed her oratory skills and advised her to forge a path in the media.

Before moving to Malaysia, Janet got a job at Pulse FM radio in Mombasa where she worked for three months then joined Capital FM in Nairobi for one year.

She was later roped in by Citizen TV and was paired with Hussein Mohammed as they forged a formidable pair.

After 10 years in the mainstream media, Janet resigned to focus on running the Inua Dada Foundation she started while still at Citizen.

“Right now I’m enjoying the work I’m doing with my Inua Dada foundation combining media and advocacy. I’m enjoying the public speaking engagements, the collaborations with brands, and motherhood. These are the things I am so passionate about,” Janet says.

Also read: Exclusive: Janet Mbugua – It’s painful, but I’ve made peace with endometriosis