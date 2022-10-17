Exclusive: Nick Ndeda shares retirement plans





City Lawyer Nick Ndeda has shared his early retirement plans after what he describes as a successful career.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Ndeda said he plans on taking a bow in 2o22 after achieving what he set out to in his career.

“It’s my intention to retire next year and to have my kids never have to work a single day in their lives. I’ll make them work but they won’t have to work,” he said.

Famed for undoubtedly being strategic, Ndeda divulged he made a solid plan that he knew would give him the financial freedom he needed to finally stop chasing the bag.

“I am almost a decade late to retire, but it’s by God’s grace that I am still here. I did the math. I think the biggest crisis we have in the world is greed. People want more than they need, and yet they still keep acquiring. So I did the math and I figured out a figure of investment that will place me at a point where I never have to work again,” he said.

He went on to disclose that he will not stop working as he will still do consultancy and work on cases he feels are thrilling and challenging to him.

“I have that target and I will hit it next year. Once I hit that target then I will retire. For me, retiring means waking up in the morning and just basking in the sun and never having to do what I don’t want to do. I won’t stop working, but I will never have to work again.”

Ndeda’s success story is one that many have described as nothing short of inspiring for he built his own empire from the ground up, having come from a humble beginning. Owning a law firm dubbed ‘Nick Ndeda & Associates Advocates’, Ndeda has made a name for himself in the city and beyond as one of the most respected yet highly sought-after lawyers.

“I think all advocates across the country suffer the same challenges. We have duties to our clients and to our law firms because in the firm we have real obligations. A small mistake can cost a client a lot,” said Ndeda.

Speaking about how he has managed to build a successful law firm, Ndeda revealed the biggest part of his success story is having an able team by his side. He went on to reveal that compartmentalizing mentally has helped him prioritize and solve problems both at work and in his personal life.

“I compartmentalize a lot. I have many little boxes in my mind, so when it’s time to deal with something I unpack it and deal with it. I have a very dedicated team. If you can be able to build a good team around you, you will be able to get a lot of down time because they only look up to you to make decisions,” he said.

“The biggest challenge is always follow through. You may have a brilliant idea and everything in place but without a team, you won’t be able to get much done. A team helps you get things on the road,” he added.

