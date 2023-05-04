Exclusive: ‘No justice for my son,’ Jeff Mwathi’s mother after meeting detectives





Ann Mwathi, the mother of the late Jeff Mwathi, has expressed disappointment and loss of hope in finding justice for her son who reportedly died after falling from the 12th floor of an apartment in February 2023.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Ann Mwathi revealed that she met with detectives investigating her son’s unexplained death for five hours on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.

Despite the lengthy meeting, Ann Mwathi said she was not optimistic about the outcome and did not believe justice would be served.

According to Wacuka, the detectives told her that there was insufficient evidence to support the theory that her son had been murdered.

She said she was also informed that Jeff was allegedly drunk at the time of his death, and Wacuka questioned how he could have managed to climb to the 12th floor of the apartment building.

The detectives also claimed that Jeff died from the impact of the fall and that he was alive when he jumped.

“I do not agree with the findings of the inquest into the death of Jeff Mwathi. I believe that justice must prevail and all parties involved must be held accountable for their actions,” said Wacuka.

Mugiithi artist DJ Faxto has been named as a person of interest in the murder of interior designer Jeff Mwathi.

Wacuka now says the fact that the crime allegedly took place in the suspect’s home and yet he did not immediately report the incident raises many questions about his involvement.

“It is widely known where Jeff was and who he was with before his death,” she said.

According to the DCI, the homicide squad investigating the incident has received an autopsy report from the government pathologist and chemist following a re-investigation into the death ordered by DCI director Mohamed Amin.

Investigators said they had sent the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, evening for review and advice.

The investigation team has also asked the DPP to act on various findings they made in the death of the interior designer, officials with knowledge of the recommendations said.

Last week, DJ Faxto resurfaced on his social media pages to celebrate his 27th birthday.

He said the past month had been a living hell for him and his loved ones, with media scrutiny and investigations adding to an already difficult situation.

In one of the online posts, Fatxo promised to share his side of the story with Kenyans.

