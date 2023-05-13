Exclusive: Kenyans need food, not affordable houses, Bunge la Mwananchi president says





Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has plainly criticized President William Ruto’s housing programme, saying Kenyans need food more than affordable houses.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the vocal political mobiliser also said the three per cent deduction towards the government’s housing programme should be voluntary.

“This is a great threat to the common mwananchi. How will someone living in Kibra, Mathare or Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums be able to pay that much? This is not a good idea,” he said.

Gaucho further argued that hunger will not allow people to live in the houses that Kenya Kwanza government is planning to build.

“Some of these people do not need houses. They have built their own (houses) which are even better than what the government plans to build. So I don’t see the need for such projects. Ruto should focus more on making the Kenya economy stable,” he said.

Gaucho further challenged the government to prioritise lowering the cost of living in the country.

A few weeks ago, President William Ruto announced employees will contribute three per cent of their pay in order to support the government’s low-cost housing project.

President Ruto also said the government aims to strengthen the housing fund to help more Kenyans purchase affordable housing units.

“Kenyans will now be contributing three per cent of their income and kick start their journey of owning a house,” the president said.

Without explaining whether legislation would be introduced to compel workers and their employers to pay for the housing fund, the Head of State said employers will be compelled to contribute three per cent of the fund.

However, in October last year, the President said affordable housing cannot be achieved by the government alone, noting that his administration will ensure private developers get a market for the constructed units when they partner with the State.

